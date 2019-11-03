EMERGENCY BROADCAST!!! TRUMP THREATENED BY MULTIPLE AND PROMINENT DEMOCRATS

Not to long ago, it was difficult for researchers like myself to find information on corruption and related chicanery. In recent years, this has become easy to find incriminating evidence of critical issues.

In fact, Matthew 10:26-27 spoke to directly to the fact in the end days that all will be revealed:

26 “So do not be afraid of them, for there is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known. 27 What I tell you in the dark, speak in the daylight; what is whispered in your ear, proclaim from the roofs.

Steve Quayle, on my radio show, years ago, stated that in the end days, all will be revealed. I have quoted Steve on this point more times that I can remember. However, in this instance, it is clear that if the President is not impeached, he will be assassinated.

Again there can be no doubt that if the illegal effort to impeach Trump fails, it is becoming increasingly clear assassination is the next stop in this 2019 American version of the Bolshevik Revolution.

Marilyn Rupar, researcher for The Common Sense Show, sent me an all-call for “all hands on deck” call for all witches to resist Donald Trump and all who support him including evangelical Christians. The next spell/curse to be cast upon the President is to take place later this month. Those of you who know their history are going to gasp for air. The date for this coming Satanic curse is to be held on 11/23. I am shaken to my core as I write these words. Do you know what happened in American History on 11/23? John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

Now, many are going to say I am overreacting. On the contrary with all that is happening, and all of the assassination threat being issued by people of prominence (eg ex-CIA directors on C-Span, former FBI Director James Comey and Presidential hopeful, Mitt Romney), it is clear that the Democrats/Deep State communists are all saying the same thing. If the President is not illegally taken out of office through the unconstitutional impeachment process, then assassination is clearly the next stop. The threats are everywhere. It is illegal to threaten the President of the United States, yet the Secret Service does not nothing to arrest the perpetrators.

The Hillary Clinton presidency was to be the coronation “queen of war-mongers”, who would be the one who is ushering in the New World Order. Until Trump was elected President, I never realized how close the American people were to losing their Republic and all of their civil liberties. The sham impeachment process illustrates how close we were to losing the country. And now, today, we are one impeachment, one assassin’s bullet to the fulfillment of the Satanic takeover of the United States. Yet, most of our people sleep walk through impeachment and I suspect the majority of the people will do the same if an executive action is taken against President Trump.

I want to be clear about the Satanically inspired assassination threats that have been issued against the President by prominent members of the Democratic Communist Party.

“Mad” Maxine Waters threatened to go the White House and “take Trump out myself”. This is a felony and nothing was done! Mitt Romney has never campaigned in front of the Hinckley background. The only time he has delivered a public speech in front of the Hinckley Moniker was when he was threatening Donald Trump. Why is this significant? Because the Hinckley moniker is from the family of John Hinckley, the man who shot President Reagan. This is clearly a threat against the President. Mitt Romney, John Bolton and Paul Ryan are campaigning against Trump by promoting Mike Pence who took out a PAC, the Great Committee, to run for President in 2020. Why would a VP do that to a sitting President right after election? The answer is simple, this has been in the works for a long time. Ryan, Romney and Bolton are allegedly blackmailing already compromised Senators to vote for conviction when impeachment comes to the Senate. This in part was an Epstein operation. There is much more that could be said here, but this is another story for another time. James Comey, gave an interview to the New York Times in which he proclaimed that he would do “anything to prevent Trump from getting re-elected.” The interview took place in Comey’s living room. On the floor of the living room, was a collection of Star Wars toys laid out in the form of Dealey Plaza, complete with a grass knoll. Could it be any more blatant? Former CIA Directors, McLaughlin and Brennan stated on a PUBLICLY BROADCASTED EPISODE OF C-SPAN, that within the intelligence community, there is a “secret cabal” who wants to assassinate President and Trump and this proclamation was followed up. The declaration was followed up with the comment “Thank God for the Deep State”. Don’t forget that many close to Hillary have exposed her as being a 4th Degree Coven Witch. And a witch’s cult has issued a curse on Trump to take effect on 11/23, on the anniversary of the assassination of JFK. Even a coincidence theorist would have a difficult time explaining this away.

The Plan:

The Russian Collusion Delusion Ukraine Quid Pro Quo and secret impeachment proceedings Assassination

Supporting evidence:

1. Mitt Romney-

2. James Comey- Can there be any doubt as to what this is?

3&4. CIA Directors McLaughlin and Brennan on C-Span2-

Go the link listed below to hear the actual statement.

Thank God for the ‘Deep State,’” McLaughlin crowed as liberals in the crowd cheered.

4,146 people are talking about this

5. Witch's-The 11/23 Satanic Spell to bind Donald Trump, and his followers can be found here-

Conclusion

There are some who are committed and avowed coincidence theorists. No amount of proof can change the mind of the some who are propagandized by the MSM to pretend there are no conspiracies. By putting this in the light of day, we are lessening the possiblity of an assassination because it is exposed. We need to pray for Trump. We need to pray for America and we need to pray that the Satanists are smitten by the Lord and justice is done in the Lord's name.